Crews rescue 2 people thrown from WaveRunners in Jordanelle State Park

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch crews rescued two individuals thrown from WaveRunners in Jordanelle State Park Saturday.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue in conjunction with Wasatch County Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, State Parks, and Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the victims and get them safely to shore, said a Facebook post from the fire department.

“Both patients were treated for exposure and were able to be released,” the post said.

“We are lucky to work with such great organizations within our county. Thankfully both victims were wearing their life jackets!

“Stay safe out there everyone!”