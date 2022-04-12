Crews rescue 2 stuck in SUV on Wasatch County snowmobile trail

MIDWAY, Utah, April 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people who decided to take an SUV up a snowmobile trail near Snake Creek in Wasatch County ended up stuck and needing assistance Monday night, search and rescue officials said.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue Cmdr. Kameron Kohler told Gephardt Daily a man and woman took an SUV “a couple miles up a snowmobile trail way up into country they have no business being.”

“It’s not meant for cars,” Kohler said, noting there’s no room on the trails for cars, trucks or SUVs to turn around.

With snow “coming down hard,” crews were able to reach the SUV and rescue the two people inside about 10:30 p.m., he said. No injuries were reported.