Crews rescue 4 stranded in Iron County after UTV breaks down

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted four people who became stranded early Sunday morning when their utility terrain vehicle broke down in Iron County.

Search and rescue volunteers responded at 12:42 a.m. to a call about four people in a side-by-side UTV that had broken down near Yankee Meadow Reservoir in Dixie National Forest, according to a social media post from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Seven volunteers and a sheriff’s deputy used three snowmobiles and a side-by-side with tracks to locate and rescue the stranded group, the post states. The rescue was completed by 3:45 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

The disabled UTV was not recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Please be aware our team’s priority is to rescue people, not vehicles. They will always ensure the safety of the person or persons by transporting them out of the area. The individuals are responsible for coordinating retrieval of the vehicle,” the post states.