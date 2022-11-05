Crews rescue cat from West Valley City duplex fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a West Valley City duplex Friday afternoon, rescuing a cat in the process.

Firefighters responded about 3:50 p.m. to a fire at 2496 W. Robin Road, where they found heavy smoke coming from the duplex, West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Bridger Williams said.

“It looks like it started in the wall between the two occupancies,” Williams told Gephardt Daily. “It took awhile for us to find any of the flames because there was so much smoke in there.”

Crews initially knocked down the flames from the outside before entering the duplex, he said. It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the fire, Williams said.

Residents in the one occupied unit were not home at the time of the fire, he said. The other unit is vacant.

A cat was rescued from the occupied unit, Williams said.

“They were able to bring it out, and the cat’s doing fine,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.