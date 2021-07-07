Crews rescue hiker who fell in Echo Canyon

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, July 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews rescued a hiker who fell in Summit County’s Echo Canyon Sunday.

“Summit County dispatch received a call on July 4 of a female that had fallen in the Echo Canyon area,” said a Facebook post from Summit County Search and Rescue. “North Summit Fire Service District and Summit County EMS along with Summit County SAR and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded and rendered aid to the fall victim.”

She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. SAR teams recovered the victim’s climbing gear and turned it over to the sheriff’s office.