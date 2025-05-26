Crews rescue hiker who fell more than 20 feet in Adams Canyon

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, May 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- Bystanders and emergency responders helped rescue a hiker who fell more than 20 feet near the lower falls in Adams Canyon Monday.

"Bystanders, including a nurse, provided immediate aid until our crews arrived," says a news release issued by the Layton City Fire Department.

"The patient was stabilized on scene with assistance from Davis County Search and Rescue, and hoisted out by Life Flight for further treatment."

The joint effort was impressive, the release says.

"We’re grateful for the quick actions of bystanders and the teamwork among all responding agencies.

"As a reminder, please stay safe while hiking. Be prepared for changing trail and weather conditions, and always hike with caution near water and steep terrain."