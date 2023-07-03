Crews rescue hiker with broken leg on trail to Mount Wire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted a hiker who broke her leg on the trail to Mount Wire on Sunday morning.

Crews responded about 9:20 a.m. to rescue the hiker, who had passed the Living Room and was on the trail to Mount Wire, Salt Lake County Sheriff‘s Search and Rescue stated on social media.

Unified Fire Authority reached the injured hiker first and gave her fluids and pain medication, the post states. The hiker suffered a broken lower leg, officials said.

“Three SAR teams were sent up the trail with a litter, wheel, lower leg vacuum splint, and lots of water and electrolytes. It was hot, and we’re not even in the middle of summer yet. The trails in the foothills typically have no shade, which makes it even more important for teams to carry up lots of water, which is a lot of weight,” the post states.

The rescue took about three hours, officials said.