Crews rescue injured hiker from Mount Olympus

HOLLADAY, Utah, May 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews successfully rescued an injured hiker from Mount Olympus early Sunday.

The hiker and her friends began walking up the Mount Olympus Trail midmorning Saturday and reached “the saddle just below the summit,” according a post on the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook page.

“On the way back down, the patient slipped and sustained an ankle and knee injury,” the post states. “With the help of her friends and other hikers, she attempted to walk down on the injured leg. After some time, they called for help.”

Several search and rescue teams were deployed about 10 p.m., “each team carrying some type of gear for treating the injuries and carrying out the patient,” according to the Facebook post.

“All involved were off the mountain by 1:30 a.m.,” the post states.

Search and rescue crews call this time of year “mud season,” and they recommend that hikers carry and use traction devices and trekking poles on trails that still have snow, ice or mud, according to the Facebook post.