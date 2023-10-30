Crews rescue lost hunter who spent night alone in Box Elder County

HONEYVILLE, Utah, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews in Box Elder County assisted a lost hunter who spent the night alone after being separated from his hunting buddies.

Crews were dispatched about 9 p.m. Friday to Cold Water Canyon in Honeyville, where an overdue hunter was reported, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue stated on social media Sunday.

“Upon arriving we found a 55 year old male had become separated from the rest of his hunting party several hours earlier,” the post says. “[The] rest of the party searched for the missing individual but were unable to find him.”

Search and rescue teams searched for the man throughout the night, with assistance from an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter, the post says.

About 9 a.m. Saturday morning, other hunters in the area heard the man calling for help and found him off the trail, according to the sheriff’s office. The man sustained minor injuries overnight, the post says.

“Our teams responded to the area and were able verify that was the individual who had been missing,” the post says, adding that crews then helped him to the trail and into a side-by-side.

An ambulance met the hunter and his rescuers at the command post and transported the man to an area hospital for evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office.