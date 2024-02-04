Crews rescue man, 61, injured in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was taken to a hospital following a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded at 1:11 p.m. to a snowmobile accident in the Clyde Creek area, Wasatch County Search and Rescue said on social media.

Crews had been training in the Strawberry Valley area when they were notified about the crash about 1 mile away, the post says.

Responding crews included an ER doctor from the training, along with Summit County Search and Rescue.

They found the man with injuries that required transport to a hospital. Crews got the man down to the Clyde Creek trailhead to an awaiting ambulance.

Wasatch Fire District also responded to the rescue, which took about 90 minutes, the post says.