One rescued in trench collapse at Provo construction site

PROVO, Utah, March 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A person who fell at a construction site Monday has been rescued and transported to a local hospital.

A photo shared by Provo Fire & Rescue showed crews lowering a backboard into a trench area at least as deep as a worker is tall.

“Provo Fire & Rescue crews are on scene of a fall at a construction site,” says a tweet issued by the agency at 11:15 a.m. Monday.

“The patient is stable, and the crews are setting up a raising system to bring them out.”

A second tweet, an hour later, shared another photo with an update.

“The patient is out and en route to the hospital,” the second tweet says. “Professional, coordinated work by everyone!”

No additional details were released.