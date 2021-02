WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire crews rescued Pie the dog from under a storage unit Monday night.

“Last night Station 65 Crew had a knock at their door, a nearby citizen stated his dog was trapped under a storage unit and he could not get her out,” said a Facebook post from Weber Fire District. Station 65 is at 7925 E. 500 South in Huntsville.

“It took some extrication equipment and a little over an hour, but little Pie was rescued,” the post said.