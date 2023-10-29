Crews rescue rock climber stuck for about 12 hours in San Juan County

MONTICELLO, Utah, Oct. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted a rock climber who slipped and got his knee stuck for about 12 hours Friday in Generic Crack at Indian Creek.

The man became stuck around 8 p.m. and his climbing partners were unable to free him, San Juan County Search and Rescue stated on social media Saturday.

“When the team arrived in the parking lot it was determined we would need Classic Air Medical to fly team members to the top of the cliff so they could repel down to the stuck male,” the post says.

Crews spent “several hours” trying to free the man before calling Grand County Search and Rescue to assist.

“With their help the male was free and on the ground safely,” the post says.

In all, the man was stuck for about 12 hours but only suffered minor injuries, officials said.

“A huge thank you to our partners Classic Air Medical and Grand County SAR. Without them this rescue would not have been possible,” the post says.