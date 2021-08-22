Crews rescue teen hiker who fell 40-50 feet in Salt Lake County

FERGUSON CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Aug. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue crews were called into action Saturday morning when a teenage boy hiking with his family suffered serious injuries after falling 40 to 50 feet.

“Unified Fire was first on the scene and reached the patient quickly. Search and Rescue members followed and found the injured party about .50 miles from the trailhead,” a SLCSO tweet said.

The teen had climbed up a section of rock near the trail, “and fell to the ground,” the statement says. “He had back, neck, and head injuries. He was transported quickly off the mountain and taken to a local hospital for care.

“We hope that he heals quickly. All teams were off the mountain by 11:30 a.m.”