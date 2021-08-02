Crews respond as semi cab dangles from I-215 NB near I-80

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of an accident near Interstate 215 northbound to Interstate 80 westbound after an incident that left a semi cab suspended over a barrier.

“A semi Hazmat crews on scene of a semi accident 215 North bound to I-80 West bound,” says a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“No injuries, driver self extricated. Avoid area including I-80EB to 215 SB traffic experiencing severe backups.”

UDOT’s traffic website says that three lanes of traffic are impacted by the incident. The site said just after noon that the roadway was expected to be cleared by 4 p.m.