Crews respond to accident-caused broken gas line in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Unified Fire Authority and Riverton Police Department responded to the scene after a car accident caused a gas line to break Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at about 3:40 p.m., Unified Fire spokesman Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily. Crews responded to the area of 3766 W. 13400 South, which is near a Chillis Restaurant and a Walmart, Love said.

The east-west road, 13400 South, was closed during the initial response, but since has been cleared, Love said.

Dominion Gas crews were called to the scene to make repairs. As of 6:45 p.m., one of the Unified Fire trucks had been released and a second remained at the scene.

The man whose car hit the main was not injured, Love said.