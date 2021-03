SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a small fire Monday morning.

“Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to 600 W. S. Temple to an apartment fire this morning,” the department said in a tweet issued at 11:14 a.m.

“They found fire sprinklers controlled the fire. Crews were able to extinguish the remaining flames and shut off sprinklers to limit water damage.

“No injuries, fire is under investigation.”