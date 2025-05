BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from South Davis Metro Fire responded to a Bountiful structure fire over the weekend.

“Crews responded to an outdoor storage fire on the 2800 block of Bountiful,” the agency news release says.

“Homeowners were awakened to find their backyard shed fully involved. The structure and contents were a total loss.”

There were no injuries, the release says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.