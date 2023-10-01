Crews respond to Cache County fire burning 2 barns

NIBLEY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to two barns burning Saturday evening in Nibley.

“Yesterday at 7:50 p.m. PF&R engine 90 responded to a two alarm fire in Nibley where two barns were in flames,” says a social media post issued by Paradise Fire and Rescue.

“We had four onboard the responding engine in addition to Chief Fredrickson. Many agencies responded to take care of the fire: Hyrum, Mendon, Paradise, Logan, Smithfield, Cache County, Lewiston.”

The fire is believed to have been started after high winds took down a power line in the area, near 3400 South and 1500 West.

No injuries were reported.