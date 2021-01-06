Crews respond to fire at Ogden pet food company

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from two agencies responded to a commercial fire early Wednesday at the warehouse of American Nutrition, a pet food company in Ogden.

Firefighters were called to the scene, at 2813 Wall Ave., at 1:27 a.m..

“The calling party report’s a commercial oven is on fire,” an Ogden Fire Department statement says. “Upon arrival crews report smoke throughout a two-story commercial structure.”

Fire was found in two locations, on the first floor at the base of the oven and on the roof of the structure, where the oven stack leaves the building.

Crews knocked down the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the statement says. Damage is estimated at $200,000.

Nineteen firefighters from Ogden and the Roy Fire Department responded with two engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, two ambulances and the battalion chief. No injuries were sustained.