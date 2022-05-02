Crews respond to morning, afternoon garage fires at Ivins home

IVINS, Utah, May 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue crews made two trips to the same home to put out garage fires Sunday.

Crews responded about 6 a.m. to reports of an electrical fire in the garage of a home at 351 S. 120 East, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Battalion Chief Con Fulde told Gephardt Daily.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which was limited to a wall in the garage, Fulde said.

“The fire was completely out,” he said.

About 2:25 p.m., crews received reports of another garage fire at the same address, Fulde said.

“This time it was more involved,” he said, adding that the ceiling of the garage was on fire.

Crews initially were fighting the fire from the inside, Fulde said, “but it became an issue of safety to the firefighters and we had to change our tactics.”

Crews finished extinguishing the fire from outside the garage, he said.

No one was injured in either fire. An estimate on damages caused by the fire was not available.

The St. George Fire Department assisted with the second fire. The cause of the second fire remains under investigation, Fulde said.