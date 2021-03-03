Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Echo Canyon

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Echo Canyon early Monday morning.

“North Summit Fire District responded to a crash on westbound I-80 in Echo Canyon near mile marker 182,” said a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Multiple vehicles were involved, including a tanker, which was hauling jet fuel. The fuel did spill and required clean up.”

No one was injured in the accident.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.