Crews respond to multi-vehicle rollover in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver struck two moving vehicles and three other parked vehicles Thursday afternoon in Salt lake City.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department said the incident occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. on West Temple Street between 100 South and 200 South.

Salt Lake City police officials said the driver, in a white pickup truck, first hit a vehicle in the intersection of 200 South and West Temple, then crashed into three parked vehicles, then hit another moving vehicle and flipped it over. His pickup also rolled.

The driver then attempted to flee from police, but was apprehended. Officials said he will be tested for DUI.

“One patient transported to a local hospital while a few others were treated and released on scene,” the SLCFD tweet said.