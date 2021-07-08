Crews respond to new wildfire, Willow Creek Fire

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, July 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are battling a newly started wildfire Wednesday night.

The Willow Creek Fire, near Willow Creek Canyon and east of the Sevier County town of Redman, was first reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The size has reached more than 25 acres, at most recent assessment.

“Actively running in pinyon juniper & growing rapidly,” says a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “25+ acres. Air & ground resources on scene…. Fire is very visible in Sevier/Sanpete Co.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Other Utah wildfires currently active are:

The Morgan Canyon Fire, at 509 acres and 55% contained

The Bennion Creek Fire, 8,313 acres and 94% contained

The Bear Fire, 12174 acres, 93% contained

The Monk Springs Fire, 170 acres, 80% contained

