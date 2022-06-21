Crews respond to Ogden apartment fire

OGDEN, Utah, June 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment fire early Tuesday.

Ogden City Fire Department was called to the scene at about 5:45 a.m., and arrived to the area of 2200 Jefferson Ave.

Arriving crews saw smoke and flames, and quickly knocked down the worst of the fire in the structure, which has a basement and two upper floors.

OCFD officials said six residences of the building have displaced, as have two in a detached unit.

Several pets are unaccounted for.

No injuries were reported among residents or firefighters.

The Red Cross arrived to help residents make arrangements for immediate needs.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate have not yet been released.