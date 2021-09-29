Crews respond to scene of fatal crash north of Hatch in Garfield County

HATCH, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers responded to the scene of a fatal crash north of Hatch in Garfield County Wednesday late afternoon.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 89 near mile post 117, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

The crash involved a vehicle and a cyclist; the cyclist, an adult male, was killed.

There are lane restrictions in place while an investigation into the incident is carried out.

More details will be provided later Wednesday, Roden said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.