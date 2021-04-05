Crews respond to small, fast-moving grass fire near Jordan Parkway Trail

MIDVALE, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A work crew sparked a small grass fire Monday afternoon next to the Jordan Parkway Trail, just south of 7800 South.

“Workers accidentally started the fire, but with the wind, it got away before they could put it out,” Unified Fire Authority spokesman Patrick Costin told Gephardt Daily.

Unified Fire responded, as did Murray Fire, at about 1:30 p.m.

“It was probably an acre of grass and brush,” Costin said. “We were lucky it stayed between the walk and the Jordan River.

“No structures were threatened or damaged. There were no injuries. There were about five firetrucks, total, and they got it out within about 25 minutes.”