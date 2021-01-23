Crews responded to ‘suspicious’ fire in Salt Lake City; 2 apartment units affected

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire on Saturday afternoon.

“Crews investigating a suspicious fire at 360 S. 400 West,” says a 2:59 p.m. tweet from the SLCFD.

“Fire was confined by sprinklers. Two units affected. Two individuals assessed for smoke inhalation on scene no other reported injuries.”

The fire scene is just west of Pioneer Park.

The department said the the roadway will remain closed during the investigation, and asked drivers to avoid the area.