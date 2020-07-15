Crews responding to Pole Canyon Fire in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Eagle Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is in the area of Pole Canyon and White Hills on the north side of the Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway or SR-73, and south and west of Eagle Mountain Boulevard, said a tweet from Eagle Mountain City at 2 p.m. The fire has been named the Pole Canyon Fire.

Residents on Wilson Avenue in White Hills are being evacuated, a follow-up tweet said. Air resources and additional wildland crews are responding.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info said: “Growing rapidly. Two heavy air tankers, four single engine air tankers (SEATS), a helicopter and smoke jumpers responding.”

“Please avoid the area if possible to allow responders access,” the tweet said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.