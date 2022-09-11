Crews searching for cliff diver who didn’t resurface at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

FLAMING GORGE NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are searching for the body of a man who Daggett County officials say drowned while cliff diving Saturday afternoon at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said a 35-year-old man from the Salt Lake City area was cliff diving about 3:35 p.m. “and didn’t resurface after one of his jumps.”

The sheriff immediately launched his dive team, which consists of two deputies, and search and rescue crews were in the water by 4:30 p.m., Bailey told Gephardt Daily.

Utah State Parks officials were searching the reservoir late Saturday night using an underwater remote-operated vehicle, the sheriff said.

If the man is not found Saturday night, crews are expected to resume the search Sunday morning, Bailey said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.