Crews searching for Uintah County man who entered water, did not resurface at Red Fleet State Park

RED FLEET STATE PARK, Uintah County, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews from multiple agencies on Wednesday responded to Red Fleet State Park, near Vernal, after a man went underwater and failed to resurface.

It was mid-afternoon when the 33-year-old Uintah County man left a boat he was on.

“He was on a boat with a number of others, operating in a wakeless area of Red Fleet State Park,” Eugene Swalberg, spokesman for the Utah Department of Parks and Recreation, told Gephardt Daily.

“He entered the water without a life jacket, and went below the surface, and did not resurface.”

Crews on scene from about 2:30 p.m. into the night include the Utah State Park Rangers, the Utah Highway Patrol dive team, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews, and operators of the Utah State Parks ROV.

The ROV is a remotely controlled submersible search tool that is able able to retrieve objects, Swalberg said.

The name of the missing man has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.