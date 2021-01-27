Crews work on repairs to live power lines with no outages after car hits pole

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews worked on repairs to live power lines Sunday night — without any outages to customers — after a car hit a pole.

“On Sunday evening we received reports of a power pole being hit by a car,” said a Facebook post from Provo City Power. “In an instance like this, there are typically anywhere from 10-25 customers, or more, affected by a power outage, and our team got busy to isolate and start repairs and restoration work.”

In this case, not one customer experienced an outage and the power lines held, the post said.

“If you watch the video closely you can see the lines bouncing up and down but with no contact,” the post said. “To replace a pole and all of the connections it generally takes around four hours. Our crews were able to do the full demolition and repair even while the power lines were live.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the post said. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.