Crews work to repair 2 Salt Lake City water main breaks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are working to repair two Salt Lake City water main breaks Tuesday.

Soon after 8 a.m., the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities tweeted that one break is at 3701 E. Emigration Canyon, and only one lane would be open until the repair was complete.

The other break is at 3200 W. California Ave., and only one westbound travel lane is open.

An update on the breaks at 12:30 p.m. said the crew was almost done working on the Emigration Canyon site and paving is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

As for the California Avenue break, “repair still in progress and lane closures still in place,” the follow-up tweet said.

A follow-up tweet just after 3 p.m. said: “Update on California Avenue: crews have replaced the valve, backfilling of the hole is ongoing, and we will have the right turn lane closed until concrete is poured and cured for a minimum of 10 days. Thank you for your patience, SLC.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.