EMIGRATION CANYON, Utah, Jan. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are working on a water main break one mile up Emigration Canyon on Sunday afternoon.

“Break very close to a gas line, other delicate infrastructure,” said a tweet from the SLC Department of Public Utilities. “Blue Stakes must arrive before we dig. We’ll try to keep the road open to all, and urge patience for cyclists. Safety first!”

