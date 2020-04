PROVO, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Provo Monday morning.

A tweet from Provo Fire & Rescue at 9:30 a.m. said the leak affected businesses in a medical office building at 745 N. 500 West.

“Dominion Energy is working to make repairs,” the tweet said. “Roads have been opened, occupants have been allowed back in their building.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.