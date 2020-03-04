Crews working to repair gas line break in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are working to repair a gas line break in West Bountiful early Wednesday afternoon.

“There is a gas line break on 800 West at 1400 North,” said a tweet from South Davis Metro Fire at 12:30 p.m. “Police, fire and Dominion Energy are on scene.”

800 West is closed between 1600 North and 1320 North.

“This will take several hours to repair,” the tweet said. “No evacuations of homes are required at this time.”

