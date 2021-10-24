Crime scene detectives investigate ‘suspicious circumstances’ after death in Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police officers from multiple agencies, including the Weber Metro Crime Scene Investigations Unit, are investing “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death of a man found inside an Ogden home Sunday.

According to a statement by the Ogden Police Department, officers were dispatched to the home on Adams Avenue near 30th Street at 9:51 a.m. with “reports of a cardiac arrest involving a 41-year-old male.”

A short while later, additional resources were called to the scene, prompting a reaction from multiple agencies, including the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“The identity of the subject is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” the Ogden City Police statement says.

“Detectives from the Ogden City Police will continue to investigate the incident.”

Journalist Patrick Benedict contributed to this report.