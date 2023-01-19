Criminal charges filed against Alec Baldwin, armorer in ‘Rust’ shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Jan. 19 (UPI) — A New Mexico prosecutor on Thursday filed criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of the film Rust.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

No charges were filed in the shooting of Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident.

Hutchins was killed while working on the Alec Baldwin-helmed Western on Oct. 21, 2021, when a prop gun held by the famed actor fired.

Days after the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Brewer announced that she had received the Sant Fe County Sheriff’s Office’s investigative report into the shooting, and that her team would begin “a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.”

“As with all cases that my office handles, the focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the State of New Mexico and pursuing justice,” she said in a statement.

Early that same month, Baldwin announced that he and his film had reached a settlement with the Hutchins’ family to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

In the agreement, her husband, Matthew Hutchins, will become executive producer of Rust.

In November, Baldwin also filed a lawsuit against members of the film crew, accusing them of negligence.