Criminal charges filed against student ‘potentially planning’ attack at Weber High School

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges have been filed against a student who was “potentially planning” an attack at Weber High School.

“Weber School District was made aware of a situation involving a student who was potentially planning to carry out an attack at Weber High School,” said a news release from Weber School District. “The district was informed of an active investigation being conducted by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.”

School officials, along with district officials, have been working closely with investigators, the news release said.

“To our knowledge, the threat involved planning on the part of the student, but there was never an imminent danger to the school or other students,” the news release said.

“Fortunately, early intervention and action by law enforcement prevented any violence. According to the Weber County Attorney’s Office, criminal charges have been filed and are pending further court action.”

Due to student privacy issues and the ongoing investigation, specific details about the case and the student involved are not being released.

“The district has opened an internal investigation into the matter and will take appropriate action against the student as deemed necessary,” the news release said. “We will also continue to monitor the situation in order to ensure the safety of all of our staff and students.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.