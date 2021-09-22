‘Critical incident’on U.S. Highway 40 in Summit County under investigation

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A “critical incident” on U.S. Highway 40 in Summit County is under investigation, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

“A multi-agency/county critical incident is under investigation near mile post 2 on US-40 in #summitcounty,” said a tweet from Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez. “People should expect major delays and avoid the area.”

More information will be released imminently, the tweet said.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that a police chase led to a rollover crash. There is no word yet if anyone has been injured.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.