Critically injured driver extricated after Weber County accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders were called to the scene of a single car accident Tuesday night in Weber County.

The accident happened on Interstate 84 at mile marker 89 at about 8:30 p.m., a statement from Weber Fire District says.

“Our dedicated crews successfully extricated the single occupant involved in the accident,” the WCFD news release says.

Mountain Green Fire District also posted details about the accident.

“Just a few hours after the parade, we were back to work on this entrapment accident in the 84 canyon westbound before the power plant,” the MGFD post says.

Photo Mountain Green Fire

“A car went off the road and struck a rock formation. Mountain Green Engine 131 assisted Weber and South Weber Fire, and Riverdale Heavy Rescue 41 was summoned to cut the car open to allow access to remove the pinned driver.

“The lone occupant was treated while trapped in the car by Ogden Medic 5, and was transported by South Weber A1 to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Weber Fire District confirmed the driver’s condition.

“They were promptly transported to a local hospital in critical condition. We’re sending our thoughts and prayers for their recovery.”

Photo Mountain Green Fire District

Additional agencies responding included Ogden City Fire, Weber Fire Heavy Rescue, Riverdale City Heavy Rescue, Weber County Sheriff and Utah Highway Patrol.

“Safety reminder: It’s crucial to drive responsibly, remain vigilant of your surroundings, and maintain a safe speed while navigating the roads,” Weber County Fire District said. “Let’s ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely.”