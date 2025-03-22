Critically injured patient airlifted to U of U hospital after electrocution

LAYTON, Utah, March 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in Layton was transported to the University of Utah Hospital Friday afternoon after suffering critical injuries from electrocution.

According to information from the scene, the man, in his mid 20s, was injured when his metal ladder came in contact with a live power line.

“Life-saving measures were performed, and the patient was transported in critical condition to the University of Utah Medical Center by AirMed,” says a statement from Layton City Fire.

Gephardt Daily photo by Monico Garza

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient and their loved ones during this difficult time.

“We appreciate our partners at U of U AirMed for their response and support in this critical incident.”

Gephardt Daily will share additional information as it is released.