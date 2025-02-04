Update: Critically injured semi truck driver freed after being pinned for hours in Legacy Parkway crash

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A critically injured semi driver whose truck overturned on the side of Legacy Highway, pinning him inside the vehicle for hours, has finally been freed, according to a late afternoon update by the Utah Highway Patrol.

As of 4 p.m., the driver had been trapped for about three and a half hours.

“It was reported that the semi had a mechanical issue or maybe a tire blew out,” Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, told Gephardt Daily. “We are looking into what happened, but the vehicle went on the right side of the road and hit an embankment, and the trailer has overturned.

The truck was the only vehicle involved, Roden said.

The northbound roadway was closed for most of the afternoon, but has reopened before 5 p.m.

At least two medical helicopters responded to scene, along with officers, and medical personnel from multiple agencies.

Roden said that as far as he was aware, the truck was not hauling any kind of cargo that was hazardous.

