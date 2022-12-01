Crossing guard hospitalized, juvenile treated, released after Orem auto-pedestrian incident

OREM, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident which caused a 62-year-old crossing guard to be hospitalized while an 11-year-old girl was treated and released with minor injuries.

A social media post by Orem PD says the incident took place Wednesday about 3:45 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle striking two pedestrians at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West.

When first responders arrived, the driver of the vehicle “was rendering aid to the crossing guard,” the police statement said.

The Orem City crossing guard “was transported by ambulance with injuries to her upper body and head.

“The child was released to family and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Because the crossing guard is an employee of Orem City, the Utah Highway Patrol traffic accident team was called in to handle the investigation.

While the incident remains under investigation, “the crossing guard is still under observation in the hospital,” the police statement said.

“We appreciate all of our crossing guards who work hard to keep our children safe. They could not safely cross over the streets without them.”