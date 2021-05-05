CVS pharmacies in Utah now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, no appointments needed

UTAH, May 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — CVS Pharmacy locations in Utah and across the United States are now accepting walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS Health said Wednesday that no appointments will be required to get the vaccine, though people can still sign up for same-day scheduling at CVS.com. In some cases, appointments may be found within an hour of trying to schedule one.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said by way of a news release.

CVS Health said it has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far at more than 8,300 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The announcements come after Rite Aid said last week that it was making COVID-19 vaccines available at all of the chain’s locations and would also welcome walk-in appointments.