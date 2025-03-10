Cyndi Lauper bringing final leg of farewell tour to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Grammy, Emmy and Tony winning artist Cyndi Lauper is bringing her “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” tour to Utah this summer.

Monday, Live Nation announced the final leg of her year-long tour will bring Lauper to Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 14. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday (tomorrow).

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday through LiveNation.com and cyndilauper.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences.

Pop singer/songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers will join as the tour opener.

Lauper, 71, has global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and live shows have won her fans.

Cyndi Lauper photo by Sophy Holland

Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She’s So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album including her anthem “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.” Lauper has released 10 additional studio albums, featuring classics like “Time After Time” and “True Colors,” and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and NY Times best-selling author.

Lauper is also tireless in her advocacy work. She has been an activist since day one, always fighting for the underdog – especially women, the LGBTQ community, and youth experiencing homelessness. She has co-founded many efforts, worked with countless organizations, spoken at The White House, testified in the U.S. Senate, and raised millions of dollars in support of these causes.

In the fall of 2022, in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Lauper launched the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation, which supports efforts that advance the civil rights and health of women and girls around the globe.

Lauper has also been raising money for the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation since the Farewell Tour launched last fall. So far approximately $150,000 has been raised through direct donations fans have made at her shows and through efforts like online campaigns in partnership with FanDiem.

Rogers hits include “Loser” and “Pluto.”

See the newly announced tour dates on the poster below.