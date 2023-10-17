DA touts prosecutions, urges support for domestic violence survivors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Domestic violence is a challenge that must be confronted by prosecutors and “caring members of our community,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said.

Speaking at a news conference Monday as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Gill said millions in the U.S. and thousands in Salt Lake County are affected by domestic violence.

“There has been an increase in domestic violence filings by this office in recent years, but 2023 is already seeing improvements,” he said. “Despite those improvements, we all must play our part in supporting survivors, raising awareness and helping those affected by domestic violence to find safety and justice.”

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has screened more than 4,000 domestic violence cases over the past year, Gill said.

Since 2016, the DA’s office has filed more than 16,000 charges against domestic violence offenders, he said.

South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth and YWCA Chief Program Officer Sandra Stokes joined Gill to speak about the lethality of strangulation, and the importance of disclosing and reporting.

Roughly 1 in 3 women ages 18 and older have experienced domestic violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Men represent about 15% of cases of domestic partner violence, but their experience is often underreported because men are less likely to seek medical attention, the CDC reported.

Congress designated October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989, creating an opportunity to discuss the issue and empower survivors who may be suffering in silence.