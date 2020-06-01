DABC closes 2 liquor stores due to coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control state liquor stores will be closed as of Monday morning June 1 after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

An employee of the downtown Salt Lake City liquor store at 205 W. 400 south tested positive, said a news release from the DABC. The employee also recently worked at the Utah State Liquor Store at 1255 W. North Temple in Salt Lake City.

“Both stores will remain closed until a professional sanitation and disinfection is completed by an independent company,” the news release said. “At present, there is no timetable for reopening. We are in contact with the employee and wish for a speed recovery.”

All other Utah state liquor and wine stores will open for business at 11 a.m. Monday. This is an hour earlier than recent opening times of noon. Closing time will remain at 7 p.m. for all stores statewide until further notice.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and our customers,” the news release said. “We will continue the limitation of customers inside the stores as well as social distancing guidelines. Our employees will continue wearing masks and disinfecting check out counters after transactions. We ask our customers to please follow the advice of Governor Gary Herbert and wear masks inside the store for the protection of our employees and other customers.”