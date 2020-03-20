Daggett County declares local emergency in response to COVID-19

MANILA, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Daggett County has declared a local state of emergency in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Daggett County Commission Chairman Randy Asay signed a proclamation declaring a local state of emergency on Thursday, according to a news release.

The proclamation was drafted with input from TriCounty Health Department. It will expire in 30 days if it is not ratified by the Daggett County Commission, the news release said.

“We are a small county and our resources are extremely limited,” Asay said. “It wouldn’t take much for those resources to be depleted. By declaring a local emergency right now, we are able to tap into additional resources that can help us respond more effectively if coronavirus begins to spread in our area.”

With the declaration of a local emergency, Daggett County can legally request and receive mutual aid and disaster assistance from the state of Utah, the federal government and other political subdivisions. The county can also assist local businesses, organizations and families with applications for financial assistance that may be available.

At present there are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Daggett County, the news release said. County officials remain in constant contact with TriCounty Health, receiving frequent updates and guidance on how to protect their residents.

Asay encouraged county residents to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through simple prevention steps, including washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water, routinely disinfecting shared surfaces, and covering their cough.

“We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of this virus,” Asay added.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, call 800-456-7707 or visit coronavirus.utah.gov.