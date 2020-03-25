Daggett County Sheriff modifies process for responding to non-emergency calls

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey has modified how deputies will respond to non-emergency calls due the announcement of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in neighboring Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

At present, there are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Daggett County, said a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Effective immediately and until further notice, those who contact Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222 or the sheriff’s office with a non-emergency call for service will initially receive a phone call from a Daggett County Sheriff’s deputy, the news release said.

An in-person follow-up visit will take place if the deputy determines it is necessary.

“This process is being put in place to protect our deputies and the public from possible exposure to COVID-19 and to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Bailey said.

Deputies will continue to respond to any emergency call to Central Dispatch that requires a law enforcement response.

Please call 911 for emergencies only, the news release said.